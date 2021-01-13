Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $305 million of financing for the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a 30-room luxury resort on Little Torch Key, Fla The loan, from Mast Capital and RWN Management, allowed the property's owner to refinance a...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $114 million of financing for the construction of 100 Altair Way, a 180,000-square-foot office building that’s being developed in Sunnyvale, Calif Bank OZK retained the senior loan part...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $363 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit 54 Station apartment property in Durham, NC The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Chaucer Creek Capital of...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...