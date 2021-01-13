Log In or Subscribe to read more
Despite historically low interest rates, defeasance volume in the CMBS market plunged last year to $68 billion from $153 billion in 2019, according to Trepp LLC That no doubt was driven by the reluctance from investors to complete sales transactions...
Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...
Dallas CityBizList Bioworld Merchandising has signed a lease for 123,844 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories, is leasing the space at TCC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report December marked the third straight month in which the volume of CMBS loans with special servicers has declined It fell by 35 percent to $5295 billion from $5486 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
The US hotel occupancy rate rebounded during the week through Jan 2 as a result of increased travel for the New Year’s holiday The rate jumped to 406 percent, according to STR, from 325 percent during the week through Dec 26 – the lowest...
Commercial Observer Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 180,000 square feet at the Commonwealth Tower office building in Arlington, Va The tech giant plans to occupy its space by the middle of next year Tishman Speyer Properties owns the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined again in December, to $4218 billion from $441 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC It marks the sixth straight...
Private-label CMBS issuance in the United States totaled $56 billion in 2020 That's down nearly 43 percent from the $967 billion of issuance in 2019 JPMorgan Securities was the year's most-active bookrunner, with a 174 percent share of the market It...