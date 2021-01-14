Log In or Subscribe to read more
Postal Realty Trust Inc has hired Robert Klein as its chief financial officer Klein joined the Cedarhurst, NY, company from Monday Properties, where he was a managing partner and head of capital markets Postal Realty did not previously have a CFO...
Michael Zampetti has been named managing director in Greystone’s New York office, where he’ll focus on loan production He joins the New York lender from CIBC, where he was managing director and wrote loans against the bank’s...
Veritas Investments has named Justin Sato its president Sato had been chief strategy and portfolio officer and, before that, he was the San Francisco investment manager’s chief financial officer As president, a new post, Sato will work closely...
Jonathan Stanner has been named Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s chief executive and president, effective Jan 15 Stanner, the company’s chief financial officer, is replacing Dan Hansen, who has been the Austin, Texas, REIT’s chief...
Joseph Ficalora, under whose tenure New York Community Bank became among the leading providers of financing against rent-regulated apartments in New York City, has retired as chief executive and president Ficalora, 74, who had joined a predecessor...
Jerry Davis is resigning as UDR Inc’s chief operating officer, effective Jan 1, and as the Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT’s president at the end of next year Davis, 58, has been the company’s chief operating officer since February...
Henry Gom has joined Phoenix Realty Group as managing director and principal and will be responsible for acquisitions and asset management for the investment manager’s central region Gom joins the New York apartment specialist, which has $15...
NAI Partners has hired Cary Latham as senior associate in its investment-sales division Latham joins the Houston full-service brokerage from Marcus & Millichap, where he was an associate specializing in the sale of single- and multiple-tenant...
JLL has hired Robert Coughlin as managing director of its life-sciences group Coughlin is joining the firm early next year from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, where he is the trade group’s president and chief executive At JLL,...