Ryan Cos and Harrison Street have broken ground on a 258-unit seniors-housing property at the corner of Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago Ryan Cos, of Minneapolis, and Harrison Street, of Chicago, received approvals for the...
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s New York Business The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is looking to exit a long-term lease for 17,500 square feet at the 12 million-sf office building at 40 Wall St in Manhattan The Trump Organization owns the property, which serves as...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is planning to build a 28-story office building totaling 375,000 square feet in downtown Houston The project, dubbed 1550 on the Green, will consist of two levels of underground parking,...
The Real Deal The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission has told Howard Hughes Corp that the developer’s planned residential project at 250 Water St in Manhattan is too tall The panel did not take any action, but indicated it would...
The Real Deal The St Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co has paid $745 million, or $37817/sf, for the 197,000-square-foot distribution center at 344 Duffy Ave in Hicksville, NY The affiliate of Travelers Cos bought the Long Island, NY, property from...
Crain’s New York Business ABS Partners has sold two office buildings that are next to each other in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood for $70 million Hospital for Special Surgery paid $42 million for building at 504-506 East 74th...
Commercial Observer Friedland Properties has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for more than $3 million in unpaid rent and other fees for its 15,000 square feet of space at 253 West 47th St in Manhattan In the suit, which was filed in Manhattan...
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...