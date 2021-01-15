Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is planning to build a 28-story office building totaling 375,000 square feet in downtown Houston The project, dubbed 1550 on the Green, will consist of two levels of underground parking,...
The Real Deal The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission has told Howard Hughes Corp that the developer’s planned residential project at 250 Water St in Manhattan is too tall The panel did not take any action, but indicated it would...
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Cattelus Corp and Gemdale USA Corp has unveiled plans to build a five-story medical-office property with 130,000 square feet in Austin, Texas Groundbreaking is tentatively slated for the second or third quarter...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...