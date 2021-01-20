Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Abramson Properties has paid $131 million, or $19857/sf, for the 65,971-square-foot Waterfront I office building in Alexandria, Va The Alexandria developer bought the vacant property, at 801 North Fairfax St, from Finmarc...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $735 million of financing against a portfolio of properties and development sites in New Jersey The borrower wasn’t disclosed Pathway Capital Corp arranged the loan The portfolio includes...
Crain’s New York Business Graff International has paid $43 million, or $6,515/sf, for the 6,600-square-foot retail building at 712 Madison Ave in Manhattan The jeweler bought the property, which it fully occupies, from SL Green Realty Corp...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has taken occupancy of a 205,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Bronx River Ave in the Bronx, NY Prologis Inc owns the property, which previously was leased to Jetcom, a Walmart affiliate It bought the...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Ryan Cos and Harrison Street have broken ground on a 258-unit seniors-housing property at the corner of Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago Ryan Cos, of Minneapolis, and Harrison Street, of Chicago, received approvals for the...