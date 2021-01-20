Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Lument has provided $50 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 532 units in Texas The company, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp USA, lent $40 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 432-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has provided $8076 million of financing against the 333,014-square-foot Anchor Centre in Phoenix, facilitating TerraCap Management’s acquisition of the two-building office property TerraCap, an Estero, Fla,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated a $44 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund Priderock Capital Partners’ acquisition of the 256-unit Montclair Apartment Homes in Silver Spring, Md As reported, the West Palm...
Commercial property sales volume plunged by 32 percent last year to $40537 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics Things would have been worse if not for the $1886 billion of entity-level deals The coronavirus pandemic caused a pause in the...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $735 million of financing against a portfolio of properties and development sites in New Jersey The borrower wasn’t disclosed Pathway Capital Corp arranged the loan The portfolio includes...
Multi Housing News Investors Capital Group has paid $483 million, or $246,428/unit, for the 196-unit Painted Trails apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Ariz The Seattle investor acquired the complex from RK Properties, which had...
Fannie Mae funded a record $76 billion of loans against apartment properties last year, topping by nearly 9 percent the $70 billion of volume it funded in 2019 The housing-finance agency had an extremely strong final quarter as it funded $271...