Morning Calm Management has paid $327 million, or $19947/sf, for the 163,936-square-foot Twinbrook Office Center in Rockville, Md, about 12 miles north of Washington, DC The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment manager bought the six-story...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $222 million Fannie Mae credit facility against a portfolio of 10 senior-living facilities with 702 units purchased by a venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners The facility has a 10-year term and...
Knighthead Funding has provided $225 million of first-mortgage financing against the 16 unsold condominium units at the 49-unit BLVD luxury condo property in Sarasota, Fla The loan was used by the property’s developer, BLVD Sarasota LLC, an...
The Real Deal W Financial REIT has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY, Supreme Court claiming HFZ Capital Group failed to repay debt against five Manhattan properties W Financial provided HFZ a $436 million loan against properties at 150, 152 and...
Commercial Observer Liberty Bank has provided $22 million of financing against a 145,000-square-foot life-sciences property in New Haven, Conn Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan Winchester Partners is constructing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $825 billion of loans and guarantees against apartment properties last year, marking its most-active year in the sector ever and well exceeding the $784 billion of volume it generated in...
Dallas CityBizList Lument has provided $50 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 532 units in Texas The company, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp USA, lent $40 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 432-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...