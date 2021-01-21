Log In or Subscribe to read more
The prognosis for the commercial real estate market calls for a prolonged recovery The expectation is that much of the $540 billion of CMBS in the market will suffer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Watermark Lodging Trust has negotiated an 18-month extension of the $84 million mortgage against its 553-room Renaissance Chicago Downtown hotel The loan, securitized through WFRBS Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $825 billion of loans and guarantees against apartment properties last year, marking its most-active year in the sector ever and well exceeding the $784 billion of volume it generated in...
Commercial property sales volume plunged by 32 percent last year to $40537 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics Things would have been worse if not for the $1886 billion of entity-level deals The coronavirus pandemic caused a pause in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan at the end of last year was $652/sf, a 99 percent decline from 2019, according to CBRE Rents dropped by 11 percent in the third quarter,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...
A total of 20 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan last year, a 495 percent drop from the 396 million sf that was leased in 2019, according to CBRE That was the lowest leasing volume in the borough since CBRE began tracking...
Despite historically low interest rates, defeasance volume in the CMBS market plunged last year to $68 billion from $153 billion in 2019, according to Trepp LLC That no doubt was driven by the reluctance from investors to complete sales transactions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report December marked the third straight month in which the volume of CMBS loans with special servicers has declined It fell by 35 percent to $5295 billion from $5486 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC...