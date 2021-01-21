Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal W Financial REIT has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY, Supreme Court claiming HFZ Capital Group failed to repay debt against five Manhattan properties W Financial provided HFZ a $436 million loan against properties at 150, 152 and...
Commercial Observer Liberty Bank has provided $22 million of financing against a 145,000-square-foot life-sciences property in New Haven, Conn Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan Winchester Partners is constructing...
Commercial Observer Abramson Properties has paid $131 million, or $19857/sf, for the 65,971-square-foot Waterfront I office building in Alexandria, Va The Alexandria developer bought the vacant property, at 801 North Fairfax St, from Finmarc...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $735 million of financing against a portfolio of properties and development sites in New Jersey The borrower wasn’t disclosed Pathway Capital Corp arranged the loan The portfolio includes...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding and Tokyu Land Corp is wrapping up work on 425 Park Ave, a 670,000-square-foot office project in Manhattan The venture already has leased 16 of the building’s 47 floors to Citadel...
Crain’s New York Business Graff International has paid $43 million, or $6,515/sf, for the 6,600-square-foot retail building at 712 Madison Ave in Manhattan The jeweler bought the property, which it fully occupies, from SL Green Realty Corp...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has taken occupancy of a 205,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Bronx River Ave in the Bronx, NY Prologis Inc owns the property, which previously was leased to Jetcom, a Walmart affiliate It bought the...