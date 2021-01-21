Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...
Despite historically low interest rates, defeasance volume in the CMBS market plunged last year to $68 billion from $153 billion in 2019, according to Trepp LLC That no doubt was driven by the reluctance from investors to complete sales transactions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report December marked the third straight month in which the volume of CMBS loans with special servicers has declined It fell by 35 percent to $5295 billion from $5486 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC...
KKR Real Estate Credit was the most active buyer of B-pieces from CMBS conduit transactions in 2020, retaking the title from Rialto Capital Advisors It invested in seven conduit deals totaling $62 billion, or nearly 23 percent of the year's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined again in December, to $4218 billion from $441 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC It marks the sixth straight...
Private-label CMBS issuance in the United States totaled $56 billion in 2020 That's down nearly 43 percent from the $967 billion of issuance in 2019 JPMorgan Securities was the year's most-active bookrunner, with a 174 percent share of the market It...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...