South Florida Business Journal KKR, a New York investment firm, has bought a two-building industrial property with a total of 83,378 square feet in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $13 million, or about $15592/sf An affiliate of High Street Logistics...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Netz USA has sold an 82,689-square-foot office building at 5040 NW Seventh St near the Miami International Airport for $145 million, or about $17536/sf The Rocky Hill, Conn, company sold the nine-story...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...
Commercial Observer A venture of DRAW Brooklyn and Four Points LLC is planning on constructing a mixed-use property at 145 Wolcott St in Brooklyn, NY The complex would include a 210-unit apartment building, along with 65,675 square feet of...
Dallas Business Journal Stanton Road Capital has bought Esters 114 Business Center, a two-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The El Segundo, Calif, company bought the 176,700-square-foot complex, at 7501 and 7651 Esters...
Commercial Observer Abramson Properties has paid $131 million, or $19857/sf, for the 65,971-square-foot Waterfront I office building in Alexandria, Va The Alexandria developer bought the vacant property, at 801 North Fairfax St, from Finmarc...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding and Tokyu Land Corp is wrapping up work on 425 Park Ave, a 670,000-square-foot office project in Manhattan The venture already has leased 16 of the building’s 47 floors to Citadel...