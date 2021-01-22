Log In or Subscribe to read more
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...
The CMBS industry has exhibited resiliency throughout the last two decades It's managed to stay on course, largely through the fine-tuning of structure, tighter underwriting and a shift in lending preferences to meet investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $825 billion of loans and guarantees against apartment properties last year, marking its most-active year in the sector ever and well exceeding the $784 billion of volume it generated in...
Commercial property sales volume plunged by 32 percent last year to $40537 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics Things would have been worse if not for the $1886 billion of entity-level deals The coronavirus pandemic caused a pause in the...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has taken occupancy of a 205,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Bronx River Ave in the Bronx, NY Prologis Inc owns the property, which previously was leased to Jetcom, a Walmart affiliate It bought the...