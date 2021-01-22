Log In or Subscribe to read more
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
The Real Deal Atlas Capital Group has paid $140 million, or $424,242/unit, for the 330-unit apartment property at 15 Park Row in Manhattan The New York real estate investment firm bought the property from Joe and Rachelle Friedman in a deal brokered...
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a three-year extension of the $1577 million loan against its Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wis A $1367 million piece of the loan is securitized through WF-RBS Commercial...
The CMBS industry has exhibited resiliency throughout the last two decades It's managed to stay on course, largely through the fine-tuning of structure, tighter underwriting and a shift in lending preferences to meet investor...
The prognosis for the commercial real estate market calls for a prolonged recovery The expectation is that much of the $540 billion of CMBS in the market will suffer...
The Real Deal W Financial REIT has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY, Supreme Court claiming HFZ Capital Group failed to repay debt against five Manhattan properties W Financial provided HFZ a $436 million loan against properties at 150, 152 and...
Commercial Observer A venture of DRAW Brooklyn and Four Points LLC is planning on constructing a mixed-use property at 145 Wolcott St in Brooklyn, NY The complex would include a 210-unit apartment building, along with 65,675 square feet of...