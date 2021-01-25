Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Dallas Business Journal Jim Lake Cos has acquired the 15-story Oak Cliff Tower, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The building, at 400 South Zang Blvd, was built in 1965 and...
Dallas Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in suburban Dallas The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the 248-room property, at 1400 Plaza Drive in Southlake, Texas, from Hobbs & Curry Family LP...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Dallas Business Journal Ally Financial has renewed its lease for 163,336 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company leases its space at the two-story Lake Vista Pointe, at 2911 Lake Vista...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners LLC has broken ground on the 120-unit Hawthorne Park apartment project in Orlando, Fla The property is being built on a 54-acre site in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood It will have a mix...
Commercial Observer A venture of DRAW Brooklyn and Four Points LLC is planning on constructing a mixed-use property at 145 Wolcott St in Brooklyn, NY The complex would include a 210-unit apartment building, along with 65,675 square feet of...
Dallas CityBizList Claridge Properties has bought Northshore Meadows, a 291-unit apartment property in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal The property, at 333 Uvalde Road, was built in 1971 and has...