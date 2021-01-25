Log In or Subscribe to read more
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a three-year extension of the $1577 million loan against its Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wis A $1367 million piece of the loan is securitized through WF-RBS Commercial...
The CMBS industry has exhibited resiliency throughout the last two decades It's managed to stay on course, largely through the fine-tuning of structure, tighter underwriting and a shift in lending preferences to meet investor...
The prognosis for the commercial real estate market calls for a prolonged recovery The expectation is that much of the $540 billion of CMBS in the market will suffer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Watermark Lodging Trust has negotiated an 18-month extension of the $84 million mortgage against its 553-room Renaissance Chicago Downtown hotel The loan, securitized through WFRBS Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...
Despite historically low interest rates, defeasance volume in the CMBS market plunged last year to $68 billion from $153 billion in 2019, according to Trepp LLC That no doubt was driven by the reluctance from investors to complete sales transactions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report December marked the third straight month in which the volume of CMBS loans with special servicers has declined It fell by 35 percent to $5295 billion from $5486 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC...