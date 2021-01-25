Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Dallas Business Journal Ally Financial has renewed its lease for 163,336 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company leases its space at the two-story Lake Vista Pointe, at 2911 Lake Vista...
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...
December marked the first month since last April that the US economy lost jobs It also brought the largest one-month decline – 08 percent – in apartment rents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Monthly rents fell by an average...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...
The Real Deal Atlas Capital Group has paid $140 million, or $424,242/unit, for the 330-unit apartment property at 15 Park Row in Manhattan The New York real estate investment firm bought the property from Joe and Rachelle Friedman in a deal brokered...