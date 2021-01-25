Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...
Austin Business Journal Applied Materials is building a 729,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, Texas The Santa Clara, Calif, semiconductor supplier is construction the industrial property on the site of its current campus, at 9700 US Highway 290...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners LLC has broken ground on the 120-unit Hawthorne Park apartment project in Orlando, Fla The property is being built on a 54-acre site in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood It will have a mix...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...
The Real Deal Atlas Capital Group has paid $140 million, or $424,242/unit, for the 330-unit apartment property at 15 Park Row in Manhattan The New York real estate investment firm bought the property from Joe and Rachelle Friedman in a deal brokered...
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...
The Real Deal W Financial REIT has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY, Supreme Court claiming HFZ Capital Group failed to repay debt against five Manhattan properties W Financial provided HFZ a $436 million loan against properties at 150, 152 and...