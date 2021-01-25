Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Property Investments LLC has proposed building a mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 536-acre development site southwest of State Road 50 and...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $255 million, or $455,357/unit, for the 56-unit Grove on Glendale townhouse complex that recently was completed in Phoenix The San Clemente, Calif, investor bought the gated property, at 917 West Glendale Ave in the...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Sakioka Farms has paid $5075 million, or $27103/sf, for the 187,249-square-foot Crossroad Commons shopping center in Las Vegas The Costa Mesa, Calif, investment firm acquired the property from Prospect Street of Las Vegas...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has agreed to sell two apartment properties with a combined 692 units in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $102 million, or $147,399/unit Newmark is brokering the deal, which is...
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...