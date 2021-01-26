Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
Crain’s New York Business The Gotham Organization has filed plans for a 453-unit residential building at 550 10th Ave in Manhattan The New York developer is hoping to start construction on the 47-story property early next year It will include...
REBusiness Online MIG Real Estate has paid $214 million, or $15430/sf, for the 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the industrial property from Orsett Properties, which...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Jackson-Shaw and Thackeray Partners recently broke ground on the three-building first phase of the CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The 302,518-square-foot phase is going up on 65 acres at 4235...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...
Bisnow A venture of American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street has paid $215 million for a development site in Ashburn, Va, where it plans to build a 265,000-square-foot data center The 103-acre site, at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, is about 30...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Property Investments LLC has proposed building a mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 536-acre development site southwest of State Road 50 and...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Sakioka Farms has paid $5075 million, or $27103/sf, for the 187,249-square-foot Crossroad Commons shopping center in Las Vegas The Costa Mesa, Calif, investment firm acquired the property from Prospect Street of Las Vegas...