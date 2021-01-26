Log In or Subscribe to read more
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The first CMBS conduit deal of the year has hit the market The $9052 million transaction, BANK, 2021-BNK31, is backed by 61 loans contributed by Wells Fargo Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and...
Capitalization rates, or the initial yields that investors require from triple-net leased properties, last year declined to historic lows as interest rates remained low and investors pushed up prices for the safest properties Cap rates have, in...
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...
December marked the first month since last April that the US economy lost jobs It also brought the largest one-month decline – 08 percent – in apartment rents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Monthly rents fell by an average...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...