Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Property owners, investors and lenders have been challenged determining property values, particularly for hotels and retail assets...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The first CMBS conduit deal of the year has hit the market The $9052 million transaction, BANK, 2021-BNK31, is backed by 61 loans contributed by Wells Fargo Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Dallas Business Journal Ally Financial has renewed its lease for 163,336 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company leases its space at the two-story Lake Vista Pointe, at 2911 Lake Vista...
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...