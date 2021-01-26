Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC has bought the Avent Ferry Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC, for $158 million, or about $13204/sf The Millersville, Md, company acquired the 119,652-square-foot retail property, at 3415 Avent...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
Crain’s New York Business The Gotham Organization has filed plans for a 453-unit residential building at 550 10th Ave in Manhattan The New York developer is hoping to start construction on the 47-story property early next year It will include...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Jackson-Shaw and Thackeray Partners recently broke ground on the three-building first phase of the CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The 302,518-square-foot phase is going up on 65 acres at 4235...
Denver Business Journal Continental Properties has proposed building a 268-unit apartment project in Denver The Menomonee Falls, Wis, company wants to build the property on a 14-acre site at 6159 Panasonic Way It’s being called Springs at...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Bisnow A venture of American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street has paid $215 million for a development site in Ashburn, Va, where it plans to build a 265,000-square-foot data center The 103-acre site, at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, is about 30...