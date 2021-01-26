Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investcorp has paid $728 million, or $173,333/unit, for the 420-unit Retreat at St Johns apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from RangeWater Real...
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Pablo Gronda has sold the 96-room Wyndham Miami Bay Bar Harbor Hotel for $30 million, or $312,500/room A company managed by Ari Pearl of Miami bought the seven-story property, which sits along the...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $255 million, or $455,357/unit, for the 56-unit Grove on Glendale townhouse complex that recently was completed in Phoenix The San Clemente, Calif, investor bought the gated property, at 917 West Glendale Ave in the...