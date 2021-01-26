Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Auden Buffalo, a 154-unit student-housing property with a 481-bed capacity near the campus of the State University of New York at Buffalo The four-story property, at...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investcorp has paid $728 million, or $173,333/unit, for the 420-unit Retreat at St Johns apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from RangeWater Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has paid $52 million, or $151,163/unit, for the 344-unit Bridgewater Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the property from InvestRes, a Tampa, Fla,...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
Walker & Dunlop has originated $1455 million of financing under US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs for three apartment properties with a total of 761 owned by, or under development by, Eight Bay Advisors It wrote a $414...