Triangle Business Journal Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC has bought the Avent Ferry Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC, for $158 million, or about $13204/sf The Millersville, Md, company acquired the 119,652-square-foot retail property, at 3415 Avent...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
REBusiness Online MIG Real Estate has paid $214 million, or $15430/sf, for the 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the industrial property from Orsett Properties, which...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Auden Buffalo, a 154-unit student-housing property with a 481-bed capacity near the campus of the State University of New York at Buffalo The four-story property, at...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by John Novak of Novak Construction has paid $245 million, or $57110/sf, for 42,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 162 North State St in Chicago The venture acquired the space from The School...