San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...
The Mercury News An affiliate of Exeter Group LLC has paid $188 million, or $14165/sf, for a 132,721-square-foot warehouse at 1970-1984 Senter Road in San Jose, Calif The Cheyenne, Wyo, company acquired the industrial property from Vien Thao Media,...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of 29th Street Capital has paid $218 million, or $77,857/unit, for the 280-unit Tanglewood Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property from Tanglewood Apartments II LLC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
Triangle Business Journal Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC has bought the Avent Ferry Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC, for $158 million, or about $13204/sf The Millersville, Md, company acquired the 119,652-square-foot retail property, at 3415 Avent...
REBusiness Online MIG Real Estate has paid $214 million, or $15430/sf, for the 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the industrial property from Orsett Properties, which...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Denver Business Journal Continental Properties has proposed building a 268-unit apartment project in Denver The Menomonee Falls, Wis, company wants to build the property on a 14-acre site at 6159 Panasonic Way It’s being called Springs at...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...