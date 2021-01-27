Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal The buzz is Freddie Mac has leased 155,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Transwestern announced the lease earlier this week, but declined to identify the tenant The housing finance agency is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Property owners, investors and lenders have been challenged determining property values, particularly for hotels and retail assets...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Dallas Business Journal Ally Financial has renewed its lease for 163,336 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company leases its space at the two-story Lake Vista Pointe, at 2911 Lake Vista...