Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Dallas Business Journal The buzz is Freddie Mac has leased 155,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Transwestern announced the lease earlier this week, but declined to identify the tenant The housing finance agency is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
Bisnow A venture of American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street has paid $215 million for a development site in Ashburn, Va, where it plans to build a 265,000-square-foot data center The 103-acre site, at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, is about 30...
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...