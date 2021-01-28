Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Remedy Medical Partners has paid $325 million, or $43333/sf, for Eastgate Medical Center, a 75,000-square-foot office building in Cincinnati The Chicago real estate company, which focuses on healthcare...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ram Realty and Savs Group has broken ground on the 210-unit Arka Heights Luxury Apartments in Monroe, NC, about 27 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The six-building project is being built on 11 acres at 4610...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
The Real Deal HAP Investments is planning to build a 902-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 42-story building, at 500 Summit Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2,300 to about $5,000...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Boston Globe A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans to build a 730,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Boston It has signed a 99-year ground lease with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the land where the property is...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...