Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has secured $465 million of mortgage financing against the 14 million-square-foot Gas Co Tower in Los Angeles Citibank and Morgan Stanley are providing $350 million of senior...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Crain’s New York Business Simon Property Group has sued L’Occitane Inc, claiming the skin-care retailer owes more than $37 million in unpaid rent at 40 shopping centers owned by the Indianapolis retail REIT across the country The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pfizer Inc has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet of office space in downtown Tampa, Fla The pharmaceutical company is taking its space at the 300,000-sf Heights Union development Other tenants at the property include...
Bisnow WeWork has decided to close three locations in Washington, DC, as well as one in Arlington, Va The co-working company plans to vacate those locations on Feb 26 and shift existing tenants to other nearby buildings The Washington locations it...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Madison Realty Capital has provided $34 million of financing for the two-building office complex at 21555 Oxnard St in Woodland Hills, Calif The loan will be used to fund a redevelopment of the...
Dallas Business Journal The buzz is Freddie Mac has leased 155,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Transwestern announced the lease earlier this week, but declined to identify the tenant The housing finance agency is...
The Real Deal HAP Investments is planning to build a 902-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 42-story building, at 500 Summit Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2,300 to about $5,000...