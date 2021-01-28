Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pfizer Inc has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet of office space in downtown Tampa, Fla The pharmaceutical company is taking its space at the 300,000-sf Heights Union development Other tenants at the property include...
Bisnow WeWork has decided to close three locations in Washington, DC, as well as one in Arlington, Va The co-working company plans to vacate those locations on Feb 26 and shift existing tenants to other nearby buildings The Washington locations it...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Dallas Business Journal The buzz is Freddie Mac has leased 155,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Transwestern announced the lease earlier this week, but declined to identify the tenant The housing finance agency is...
The Real Deal HAP Investments is planning to build a 902-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 42-story building, at 500 Summit Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2,300 to about $5,000...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Boston Globe A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans to build a 730,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Boston It has signed a 99-year ground lease with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the land where the property is...