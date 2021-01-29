Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Crain’s New York Business Simon Property Group has sued L’Occitane Inc, claiming the skin-care retailer owes more than $37 million in unpaid rent at 40 shopping centers owned by the Indianapolis retail REIT across the country The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pfizer Inc has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet of office space in downtown Tampa, Fla The pharmaceutical company is taking its space at the 300,000-sf Heights Union development Other tenants at the property include...
Bisnow WeWork has decided to close three locations in Washington, DC, as well as one in Arlington, Va The co-working company plans to vacate those locations on Feb 26 and shift existing tenants to other nearby buildings The Washington locations it...