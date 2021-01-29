Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...
AZ Big Media Jason McCool, the founder of Executive Coatings and Contracting LLC, has paid $473 million, or $290,184/unit, for the 163-unit Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, Ariz McCool, of Englewood, Colo, acquired the property from Sunroad...
RPW Group has paid $238 million, or $13077/sf, for the 182,000-square-foot office building at 1055 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The Rye Brook, NY, family office bought the property from SL Green Realty Corp, a New York REIT that had assumed it...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Remedy Medical Partners has paid $325 million, or $43333/sf, for Eastgate Medical Center, a 75,000-square-foot office building in Cincinnati The Chicago real estate company, which focuses on healthcare...
South Florida Business Journal USpharma has sold a 134,619-square-foot industrial building at 13900 NW 57th Court in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $175 million, or about $130/sf Ivy Realty bought the property and used a $126 million mortgage from EquiTrust...
Libitzky Property Cos has acquired the 220,396-square-foot Inova II office building in Centennial, Colo, from United Properties & Principal Real Estate Investors The Emeryville, Calif, developer is said to have paid $633 million, or $28721/sf,...