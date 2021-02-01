Log In or Subscribe to read more
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Real Estate Group has paid $389 million, or about $149,615/unit, for Ardmore Heritage, a 260-unit apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the complex, on 173 aces at 1747 Alexander...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Steelbridge Capital, Square2 Capital and Apollo Global Management has sold Cypress Financial Center, a 436,788-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $4424 million, or about $10128/sf An...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $19 million of construction financing for a 133-unit apartment project near the Miami Executive Airport Hidden Lake Partners LLC recently broke ground on the project, which is being built on 344...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Amazoncom Inc is planning to open a 650,000-square-foot industrial property in Emerson, Ga, about 38 miles northwest of Atlanta The e-commerce giant will use the five-story property, on Lakepoint Parkway near Interstate...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Haven Communities, Wheelock Street Capital and Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group recently paid $155 million for a 19-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 304-unit apartment...