The Real Deal WeWork has closed four of its Manhattan locations as it looks to reduce its footprint in New York City and other cities The co-working company closed its locations at 261 Madison Ave, 404 Fifth Ave, 428 Broadway and 1 Little West 12th...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $17 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the fourth quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That was down 292 percent from the same period a year ago, but a...
Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...
Parkview Financial, a Los Angeles alternative lender that specializes in providing construction financing for a variety of property types, funded a record $600 million of loans in 2020 It expects at least a similar volume this year, given the robust...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...