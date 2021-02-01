Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 100 largest office leases signed last year averaged 290,000 square feet, according to CBRE That was down 313 percent from the 422,000 sf average a year earlier, and could be an indication that office tenants are looking to shrink their...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...