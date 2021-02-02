Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $316 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Beacon Real Estate Group’s acquisition of the 260-unit Ardmore Heritage apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The loan has a...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $106 million of construction financing for the Myrtle Point mixed-use project in Queens, NY A venture of Arch Cos and AB Capstone is constructing the 17-story building, which will consist of...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Dallas CityBizList RGA Reinsurance Co has provided $144 million of financing to facilitate Lightstone Group’s acquisition of 4040 Forest Lane, a four-building industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas JLL Capital Markets arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $293 million, or $101,736/unit, for the 288-unit Park at Via Roma apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Blue Roc...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...