Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
San Diego Business Journal Link Logistics has sold a 128,745-square-foot industrial building within the Carlsbad Research Center in Carlsbad, Calif, for $268 million, or $20816/sf The New York investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer that...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $106 million of construction financing for the Myrtle Point mixed-use project in Queens, NY A venture of Arch Cos and AB Capstone is constructing the 17-story building, which will consist of...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...
Commercial Property Executive Black Creek Group has paid $295 million, or $25119/sf, for a 117,442-square-foot industrial property at 464, 650 and 652 North King Road in San Jose, Calif The Denver investor acquired the complex from Orton...
RedHill Realty Investors and Shelter Asset Management have sold the 208-unit Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix for $4775 million, or $229,567/unit RedHill Realty, of San Diego, and Shelter Asset, of Los Angeles, were represented in the sale by...