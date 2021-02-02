Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 100 largest office leases signed last year averaged 290,000 square feet, according to CBRE That was down 313 percent from the 422,000 sf average a year earlier, and could be an indication that office tenants are looking to shrink their...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $17 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the fourth quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That was down 292 percent from the same period a year ago, but a...
Parkview Financial, a Los Angeles alternative lender that specializes in providing construction financing for a variety of property types, funded a record $600 million of loans in 2020 It expects at least a similar volume this year, given the robust...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Greystone has hired Matthew Downs as managing director on its CMBS lending team, where he reports to Robert Russell, head of CMBS production Downs joins the New York lender from MonticelloAM LLC, an alternative lender led by Alan and Jonathan Litt,...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Property owners, investors and lenders have been challenged determining property values, particularly for hotels and retail assets...