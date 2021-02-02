Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
The Real Deal WeWork has closed four of its Manhattan locations as it looks to reduce its footprint in New York City and other cities The co-working company closed its locations at 261 Madison Ave, 404 Fifth Ave, 428 Broadway and 1 Little West 12th...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...