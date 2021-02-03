Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined again in January by nearly 3 percent, to $4102 billion from $4218 billion in December, according to Trepp LLC That marked the seventh straight month...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Greystone has hired Matthew Downs as managing director on its CMBS lending team, where he reports to Robert Russell, head of CMBS production Downs joins the New York lender from MonticelloAM LLC, an alternative lender led by Alan and Jonathan Litt,...
Property owners, investors and lenders have been challenged determining property values, particularly for hotels and retail assets...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...