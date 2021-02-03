Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ola Hixon, a 15-year investment-management veteran who most recently was senior principal of KKR & Co, has join PGIM Real Estate as executive director and assistant portfolio manager for its US value-add operation While at KKR, Hixon handled...
Cityview has hired Kyle Naye, who was vice president of originations at PGIM Real Estate, as senior director of acquisitions Naye is charged with helping the Los Angeles investment manager expand its investment strategy, increasing the size of its...
Greystone has hired Matthew Downs as managing director on its CMBS lending team, where he reports to Robert Russell, head of CMBS production Downs joins the New York lender from MonticelloAM LLC, an alternative lender led by Alan and Jonathan Litt,...
Kevin Swill, a long-time commercial real estate industry professional, has been named chief executive of Thirty Capital Financial, a Charlotte, NC, financial services company that, among other things, provides defeasance services to its clients...
John Maute has been named chief executive of M360 Advisors, the investment management affiliate of alternative lender Money360 Maute, a 30-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, was an early investor in M360, which now manages $900...
Michael Ware and Taylor Hill have rejoined Marcus & Millichap as senior vice presidents in the company’s Institutional Property Advisors unit The two join from Berkadia, which they had joined just more than five years ago They’re...
Postal Realty Trust Inc has hired Robert Klein as its chief financial officer Klein joined the Cedarhurst, NY, company from Monday Properties, where he was a managing partner and head of capital markets Postal Realty did not previously have a CFO...
Colliers International has hired Shannon Rex as executive managing director of its debt and equity finance practice in South Florida Rex, a veteran industry professional, joined the company’s Boca Raton, Fla, office from Walker & Dunlop,...
Michael Zampetti has been named managing director in Greystone’s New York office, where he’ll focus on loan production He joins the New York lender from CIBC, where he was managing director and wrote loans against the bank’s...