South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management is offering for sale SouthPark Center West, a 671,218-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the property, which sits on 407 acres at...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Arch Cos and Drake Real Estate Partners has bought the 486-unit Park at Forestdale apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The deal was financed with a Fannie Mae loan from Arbor Realty Trust Terms of the financing, as...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...