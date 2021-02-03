Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $106 million of construction financing for the Myrtle Point mixed-use project in Queens, NY A venture of Arch Cos and AB Capstone is constructing the 17-story building, which will consist of...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
The Real Deal WeWork has closed four of its Manhattan locations as it looks to reduce its footprint in New York City and other cities The co-working company closed its locations at 261 Madison Ave, 404 Fifth Ave, 428 Broadway and 1 Little West 12th...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...