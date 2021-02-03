Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Arch Cos and Drake Real Estate Partners has bought the 486-unit Park at Forestdale apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The deal was financed with a Fannie Mae loan from Arbor Realty Trust Terms of the financing, as...
Crain’s Chicago Business Crescent Real Estate LLC is offering for sale 415 Premier, a 221-unit apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill, for the second time since 2018 The Fort Worth, Texas, investor hired CBRE’s Chicago...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Real Estate Group has paid $389 million, or about $149,615/unit, for Ardmore Heritage, a 260-unit apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the complex, on 173 aces at 1747 Alexander...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...