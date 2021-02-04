Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Preferred Management Services Inc has paid $204 million, or $141,667/unit, for the 144-unit Larpenteur Manor Apartments in St Paul, Minn The local investor purchased the three-story property from...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...
Bisnow Potential buyers have expressed interest in converting the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, DC, into a residential property An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the building, at 2600...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Timberland Partners has paid $433 million, or $189,912/unit, for the 228-unit Vista at South Broadway apartments in Rochester, Minn The Minneapolis investor purchased the 12-building property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...