South Florida Business Journal PEBB Enterprises and Banyon Development have teamed up to pay $103 million, or about $333/sf, for the 30,930-square-foot Boca Lake mixed-use property in Boca Raton, Fla Companies managed by Lui Lawrence of San...
Triangle Business Journal Nova Capital Partners has paid $165 million, or about $6451/sf, for Sycamore Square, a 255,776-square-foot retail property in Fayetteville, NC The commercial real estate investor, with offices in Charlotte, NC, and Raleigh,...
South Florida Business Journal The buzz is The Related Cos is either in talks or under contract to buy a pair of office buildings with a combined 556,100 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla Sources familiar with the situation said the...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital has broken ground on the 111-unit Harvest of Aledo Senior Living facility in suburban Dallas The property is being built on 75 acres just south of Interstate 20 in Aledo,...
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
St Louis Business Journal Pier Property Group has started the third and final phase of the 105-unit Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments at 812 South Theresa Ave in St Louis The developer plans to have the project finished during in the spring of 2022...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...
Bisnow Potential buyers have expressed interest in converting the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, DC, into a residential property An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the building, at 2600...