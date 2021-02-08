Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...
Baltimore Business Journal Penzance has paid $8 million for a 70-acre development site in Hagerstown, Md JLL brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The Washington, DC, developer plans on constructing an 825,000-square-foot warehouse on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RASS Associates LLC is planning to build a mixed-use project near the Truist Park professional baseball stadium in Atlanta Plans for the project, which has been proposed for an eight-acre site at 2800 Spring Road, call for...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Elevation Real Estate Group and Great Lakes Capital is expected to start work in the second quarter on the 204-unit Granger Village apartments in Mooresville, NC, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, NC The...
Dwight Capital has provided $50 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 211-unit SOVA on Grant Apartments in Denver The loan allowed the property’s owner, McWhinney of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...