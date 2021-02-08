Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Dwight Capital has provided $50 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 211-unit SOVA on Grant Apartments in Denver The loan allowed the property’s owner, McWhinney of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
CIM Group has provided $1213 million of bridge financing against the 342,742-square-foot Amp&rsand office complex in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Westbrook Partners and Casey Brown Co, to retire a $1105...